Next batch of vaccines likely arrive in June: Taiwan MOHW

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Vice Minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛生福利部) Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) on Thursday said that the next batch of vaccines will likely arrive in Taiwan in June at the earliest.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting at the Executive Yuan, Hsueh said that the MOHW is still very active in contacting individual manufacturers.

However, it is highly unlikely that the next batch of vaccines will arrive in late May; instead, the MOHW is holding out more hope of it arriving in June.

In response to the issue of vaccine procurement, Hsueh remarked that 10 million doses of AstraZeneca (AZ)vaccines, 10.05 million doses of domestically-produced vaccines, and 9.81 million doses from other foreign manufacturers have been purchased and signed.

However, there is no way to say for sure “when” they will arrive.

The implementation of the procurement contract is currently uncertain, Hsueh added.

Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) Director-General of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, pointed out that he now communicates with other countries through video conferences, teleconferences or emails every week, hoping that manufacturers can supply vaccines earlier, or inquire after non-contracted manufacturers to supply Taiwan vaccines.

However, Chou emphasized that it is not easy and added that there will be many twists and turns in the process.

He also asked for more tolerance and patience from Taiwanese in the meanwhile.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) remarked that the government has already followed the due process in vaccine procurement, and asked Taiwanese to be rest assured that it will soon arrive and trust that the exact date will be announced in due time.