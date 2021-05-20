Alerts will be sent to Taiwanese who have visited high-risk areas: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) asked those who have been to high-risks areas in Wanhua District between April 20 and May 19 to be on the lookout for alerts sent from the CECC.

These people are said to have stayed for some time in the infection-prone area and have recently been to other counties, the CECC said.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained that a number of people are expected to receive the text message and asked that those who do must report back to health authorities if virus-related symptoms, including respiratory problems, diarrhea or abnormal smell and taste, occurred between April 20 and May 19.

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

