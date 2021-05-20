CTS confirms employee contracted COVID-19 after Wanhua visit

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chinese Television System (CTS, 中華電視公司) confirmed on Thursday that an employee of the company tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement issued by CTS, the employee is a driver and had recently gone to Wanhua District.

They immediately acquired a COVID-19 test, and the infection was confirmed recently.

Close contacts of the employee have been asked to undergo quarantine while the rest are practicing self-health management, the company statement read.

In addition, CTS also stated that they have now taken further measures to strictly control and disinfect all entrances and exits of the building.

CTS added that they are following regulations issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) and explained that the release of relevant information will be announced through health authorities.

The new infection case comes after another Sanlih E-Television (三立電視) also announced that a reporter who recently went to Wanhua to interview the owner of the teahouse may have been infected.

However, the television company later stated that they are following CECC instructions. The employee has been tested and is currently at home awaiting results and practicing self-health management, the company said.