Quarantined expat shares heart-warming note delivered with Taiwan fruit

An assistant professor who arrived in Taiwan recently had a taste of not only the sweetness of Taiwanese fruits but the people as well.

Twitter user Ian Rowen shared on Tuesday a photo of a delivery box full of Taiwanese fruits including papayas, pineapples, tomatoes, and bananas as well as a note from the store.

The note attached to the box read, “Thank you for buying the fruit! We took the clerk’s temperature today and we have followed the disinfection and cleaning procedures. Please take care of yourself during the epidemic and let’s help Taiwan fight against the virus!”

The expat tweeted, “My first Taiwan quarantine fruit delivery comes with a handwritten note telling me to take care of myself, wash my hands, wear a mask, and together protect Taiwan. Guess it’s time to break my fast.”

After tasting the papaya, Rowen then tweeted in the comment section, “Best papaya of my life, especially after a 6-day water fast.”

Rowen told The China Post that he is an assistant professor at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (新加坡南洋理工大學) and that he first visited Taiwan in 2000.

He moved here the next year as he started studying at the National Taiwan University. He has since traveled back and forth for 8 or 9 years, so this isn’t the first time he came to Taiwan.

He also explained that he was on a water fast for the first six days of his quarantine, and the papaya in the picture was the first thing he ate to break the fast, which made it taste sweeter than ever.