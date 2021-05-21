Volunteer looking after Taiwan President’s pooches tests positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A volunteer who helped look after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s rescue dogs tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday.

According to Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵), the presidential medical team immediately launched an emergency response and had the President and all related personnel tested for the virus as well.

All results came back negative, Chang said, adding that the volunteer was among the 286 local cases reported on Thursday.

The last time the volunteer entered the presidential residence is said to be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. on May 11, according to Chang.

During the period, he was not in direct contact with the president, did not pass through any rooms or hallways as the president, and did not enter President Tsai’s residential area.

The local epidemic situation of pneumonia in Wuhan is severe, and even the presidential

After a preliminary investigation, Chang revealed that the volunteer lives in Zhonghe District in New Taipei City and had no recent history of being in Wanhua lately.

Upon being screened and diagnosed on May 19, the volunteer immediately reported to government staff, so that the presidential medical team could begin conducting rapid testing for the president, security personnel, staff, and other volunteers who were in close contact with the president.

Including the President, a total of 25 related personnel were tested, all of which came back negative.