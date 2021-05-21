台灣店家為防群聚出超難題　網友一看笑翻：排擠文組？| Taiwan restaurant uses difficult math problem to prevent customers from dining too close

【看CP學英文】台灣新冠肺炎疫情持續延燒，許多餐廳紛紛拉下鐵門暫停營業，或改為讓顧客外帶餐點。

As COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Taiwan, many restaurants have had to suspend business, or let customers get take-out meals instead.

就有一位網友分享店家出奇招，在桌上貼了一道數學題，寫著「解開的人才能坐」，另類方式提醒民眾保持社交距離，讓大家笑翻。

One social media user shared a store’s unique way to prevent to many people eating at once in their restaurant, by sticking a math problem on the table, with the words, “Only those who solve it can sit.”

The funny way of reminding people to keep social distance amused the Internet greatly.

原PO在臉書社團《路上觀察學院》發文，分享了一張在某店家拍下的照片。

The social media user shared the post on Facebook group “Road Observation College.”

照片可以看見桌上貼著一張用紅筆寫著一道微積分數學題的紙條，下面寫著「解開的人才能坐」。

In the photo, viewers can see a piece of paper with a calculus math problem written in red pen on the table, which reads “Only those who solve it can sit down.”

這也讓原PO笑稱「嗯好，我去坐旁邊」，更強調「重點不是答案，是保持安全距離、不要在外面吃東西！」

The social media user laughingly commented, “Ok, I’ll sit next to it then.“

They emphasized that “The key point is not to answer it, but to keep a safe distance from other diners!”

笑翻的網友紛紛留言回覆說，「文組不能坐的意思嗎」、「我一輩子都坐不到」、「數學最誠實，不會就是不會」。

Others quickly commented below asking, “Does that mean those who chose social studies can’t sit?”, “I‘ll never be able to sit there in this lifetime,” and “Mathematics is the most straightforward–if you don’t know, you don’t know.”

另也有網友認真解題，「不用謝答案等於0」、「答案是π！」、「Cos積分面積為0，開根號積分為半徑為2的半圓面積等於π，所以相加答案為π」。

Some also took the exercise quite seriously and answered, “You’re welcome. The answer is 0”, while others disputed the fact saying the answer is “pi” and even went in-depth on how they arrived at the answer.

不管正確答案為何，許多人依舊大讚此餐廳配合了指揮中心的防疫措施，限制內用客人，避免室內用餐人超過五人。

Regardless of the answer, many praised the restaurant for following Central Epidemic Command Center guidelines in limiting customers and avoiding having 5 people indoors at a time.