CECC refutes fake message of government subsidy of NT$10,000 amid pandemic

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) clarified on Friday that a message claiming that the Executive Yuan will provide pandemic subsidies of NT$10,000 is false.

Speaking at the daily national epidemic-prevention conference, CECC deputy commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) asked that the public not share or spread the fake message, as the action alone is punishable by law.

The CECC reiterated that the information related to the epidemic is mainly announced through the command center.

When the public receives information from unknown sources, they should first verify it, the CECC said.

If one is found spreading such false information, they could be fined NT$3 million or less and could be sentenced to three years prison time.

The CECC pointed out that the public can use third-party information verification platform and other channels to verify unknown information, such as: My Go Pen, Mei Yuyi (美玉姨), Taiwan FactCheck Center (事實查核中心), LINE information verification (LINE訊息查證), or consult with the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, local health bureaus and other units.