澳洲男到海邊玩水弄丟婚戒　5個月後潛水客曝驚人發現｜Snorkeler finds lost wedding ring on small fish 5 months after reported loss

【看CP學英文】一位潛水客成功的在五個月後於澳洲的海中找到一個要價約新台幣2萬1,848元的婚戒，而戒指竟是套在一條小魚身上。

A snorkeler has succeeded in finding an Australian couple’s missing AU$1,000 (around NT$21,848) wedding ring, which the groom lost five months ago while swimming in the sea, on a tiny fish.

根據外國媒體報導，Nathan Reeves (納森)在去年的耶誕假期於諾福克島（Norfolk Island）上的艾蜜莉灣（Emily Bay）游泳時遺失了婚戒。

According to foreign media reports, Nathan Reeves was on a Christmas vacation, swimming in Emily Bay on Norfolk Island when the ring slipped off.

他的妻子Suzie(蘇西)在受訪時表示，聽到此消息時非常不滿，並指出婚戒遺失時正是兩人結婚兩周年的前幾天。

His wife, Suzie, expressed her displeasure after learning of the news and added that the loss happened just before their second wedding anniversary.

即便他們到處尋找，當地居民也熱心的加入試圖以金屬探測器將戒指從大海中撈回，最後還是徒勞無功。

Both searched high and low, and locals also joined in to try and use metal detectors to retrieve it from the ocean.

從魚網到帶著專業潛水裝備的人，沒有人成功的找回戒指，直到五個月後潛水客Susan (蘇珊)看到一隻鯔魚（Mullet fish）的身上帶著昂貴的裝飾品。

From nets to people armed with scuba gear, no one was able to find the ring until snorkeler Susan Prior spotted the ring on a mullet fish 5 months later.

蘇珊立馬透過臉書社團聯絡小倆口並解釋道，若以魚網捕捉小魚，很有機會能將婚戒取回。

Prior immediately reached out to the couple via a Facebook community page, and explained that the ring could be removed if they were to catch the fish in a net.

雖然看似還尚未捕捉到那條鯔魚，蘇珊表示當時看到的魚看起來沒什麼大礙，但若牠不趕快卸掉身上的金飾很有可能會勒住脖子導致牠無法呼吸。

Though it seemed they have yet to catch the fish, Prior reported that the tiny aquatic animal seemed to be fine, but could be in trouble when it grows as the ring will cut into it.

蘇珊同時也在自己的臉書上呼籲大家在下水前一定要注意將寶特瓶上的塑膠環和自身戒指移除，以免殘害到當地小動物。

She also highlighted the importance of taking of rings when swimming and removing plastic rings from bottles on her personal social media page, adding that it could very easily slip onto small fish heads.