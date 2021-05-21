More than 300 local COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 3,139

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 312 new local infections and 3 imported cases, bringing the tally to 3,139.

Among the 312 local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 144 cases (with Banqiao District accounting for 37), Taipei City reported 127 cases (with Wanhua District accounting for 60), and Taoyuan City listed 13 cases.

Also, Keelung City reported 9 cases, Taichung and Changhua County listed 5, Kaohsiung City listed 4, Yilan County reported 2 cases, Pingtung, Nantou, and Yunlin Counties all reported 1 case each.

As of press time, 107 local cases are attributed to Wanhua District, while 73 are in relation to the Teahouse outbreak. The CECC added that the infection sources of 72 local cases are still being investigated.

The new cases reported today include 170 men and 142 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 8 and May 20.

Meanwhile, three imported cases were reported today.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from the U.S., the Philippines, and Canada, and all had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

Case 2974 is an American woman in her fifties who arrived in Taiwan on April 28. She is asymptomatic and was tested on May 20 when her quarantine period ended; her infection was confirmed today.

Case 3149 is a Canadian man in his forties who arrived in Taiwan on May 19. He was asymptomatic on arrival and was tested on May 20; his infection was confirmed today as well.

The last imported case reported today is case 3038, a Filipino ship crew member in his thirties. He arrived from the Philippines on May 5 and acquired a self-paid test on May 20 when his quarantine period ended.

His infection was confirmed today and he is currently asymptomatic as well.

As of press time, 3,139 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,106 imported cases, 1,980 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Nine cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 15 people have died.