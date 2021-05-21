Taiwan Health Minister urges public to stay at home on weekends

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) asked the public to stay at home during the weekends while reporting a new surge of local infection cases on Friday.

Chen said he realized everyone would want to go out to stretch their legs after a long week at home but stressed the importance of reducing unnecessary trips outside.

He explained that if the flow of people out and about can be minimized in these two days, the chain of infections can be gradually cut off, which can help greatly in preventing and controlling the epidemic.

He asked the public to be considerate of medical personnel who are fighting hard to combat the virus.

He pointed out that many have also become infected after caring for patients and asked that the public not make their work harder by flouting CECC guidelines.

Chen also mentioned that he has seen and heard of some businesses still secretly setting up shops and warned that he will ask the police to enforce stricter laws to stop these acts.

In addition, Chen cautioned that there is no longer any excuse for those not wearing masks outside, and said those that are caught without face masks will be fined.