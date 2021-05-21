台裔YT創辦人將回國創業　「優質工程師」成返鄉關鍵｜Taiwanese YouTube co-founder heads back home for next startup

【看CP學英文】YouTube創辦人之一台裔陳士駿 (Steve Chen)決定返鄉創業，並透露台灣的「高素質工程師」為原因之一。

Taiwanese YouTube co-founder Steve Chen is heading back home to launch his next startup, crediting its “high-quality engineers“ as one of the reasons.

陳士駿近期接受日經亞洲評論網訪問，表示他正在著手打造一個新企劃，準備推出一項與「健康」和「人與人相互扶持」有關的線上服務。

According to Chen’s recent interview with Nikkei Asia, he is now embarking on a new endeavor to introduce a new online service that would be related to “wellness and support for one another”.

兩年前搬回台灣的他分享道，這是在疫情時期下突然靈光乍現的結晶。

Chen, who moved back to Taiwan two years ago explained that the idea arose during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not provide further details.

他同時也透露自己已和台灣當地許多官員、教育機構和創投基金公司討論過新計劃的方向。

He also revealed that he had been in talks with government officials, educational institutions and venture capital firms in Taiwan in preparation for the launch of his new project.

他解釋道，近期自己意識到不應該只當其他創業家的顧問，而是決定自己跳出來在台灣開始自己的國際新創公司。

He explained that he decided to step away from “advising” other entrepreneurs and instead decided to jump in the fray and start his own “global startup” in Taiwan.

住在美國超過20年的他坦承相較於矽谷，台灣有更多高素質的工程師和專案經理。

Having lived in the United States for more than 20 years, Chen acknowledged that Taiwan has many “high-quality engineers and product managers” giving it an edge over Silicon Valley.

然而，矽谷在籌資方面則較容易。

However, fundraising in the San Franciscan area is comparatively easier than Taiwan, Chen said.

因此他決定將兩邊的優勢結合，在台灣創業，同時找尋國外的投資客贊助。

Therefore, he intends to get the best of both worlds by basing the startup in Taiwan and seeking funding from U.S. providers.

在任何人都可以創業的時代，陳士駿依舊樂觀的表示，現在正是重新開始、啟動新計劃的最佳時機。

In a time where anyone can start their own business, Chen remains optimistic claiming that now is the best time to begin again and start something new.