老外看台灣／連台灣土狗出門都戴口罩！老外大讚：一起渡過難關｜Expats praise Taiwan dogs for joining efforts to curb further spread of COVID-19

【看CP學英文】隨著台灣境內本土案例持續飆升，台灣的毛小孩也開始認真看待疫情，乖乖地戴起口罩。近期一隻台灣土狗就被網友捕捉在機車上兜風時，按照規定將口罩戴的緊緊地。

As local COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Taiwan, Taiwanese dogs are also following regulations as one was recently spotted wearing a face mask while taking a ride on its owner’s scooter.

此照片為在台居住兩年的印度裔的工程師Amit Kattal所拍攝的。

The photo was captured by Indian expat Amit Kattal who has been living in Taiwan for two years now.

由於中央流行疫情指揮中心這週公布將台灣各地區疫情警戒提升為三級，現在所有外出者皆須戴著口罩，否則恐遭罰。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) recently announced that the epidemic warning of all parts of Taiwan will be raised to level 3 meaning that wearing face masks will be mandatory if one has to step outside.

顯然地，照片中的騎士不敢冒險，為了確保沒有任何可能受罰的機率，將自家的毛孩子也配上口罩，並細心的將綁繩交叉綁在狗狗的耳朵後。

Apparently, the law-abiding scooter rider wanted to make sure that all bases were covered and even tied a face mask on his dog, crisscrossing the straps behind its ears.

看到這樣積極抗疫的畫面， Amit開心地在照片上方寫道：「台灣不要擔心！我相信你們可以撐過難關的。」

Upon seeing this dedication in the fight against the pandemic, Kattal happily captioned the photo “Worry not Taiwan. I believe in your capability [to overcome the pandemic].”

此照片也在外國社團中獲得熱烈回響，網友們也紛紛大讚「真是狗界好榜樣」，也有人坦言這隻乖乖戴口罩的狗比路上其他年紀較長的台灣人還遵循法律。

The photo was well-received by other foreign expats in Taiwan with one commenting, “good boy role model,” and another saying the masked dog follows rules better than many Taiwanese elders who chose to forgo their masks when taking a walk outside.

同時，也有網友擔心狗狗在這麼熱的天氣下戴口罩是否會不舒服，但其他人也表示若連狗都可以在這樣的氣候戴口罩，台灣人也就沒藉口了。

Another expressed worry over the dog wearing a face mask in such hot weather, but others said it just goes to show that if a dog can do it, then Taiwanese should be able to too.