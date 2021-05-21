日本推魔術方塊麵訓練腦力　網友直呼：越玩越餓！ | Japanese companies launches ‘tasty’ Rubik’s cube modeled after instant noodles

【看CP學英文】待在家裡不知道要做什麼？日本三間公司非常了解在家隔離有多無趣，近期便推出了一系列的魔術方塊，然而此方塊卻是以泡麵的設計為出發點，讓人越玩越餓。

Stuck inside your house with nothing to do? A Japanese company understands just how bored one can get under quarantine and recently launched a Rubik’s cube modeled after instant noodles.

根據外國媒體報導，Maruchan泡麵公司與日本玩具公司Mega House和魔術方塊一同打造出這有趣的玩具造型。

According to foreign media, famed noodle-making company Maruchan, teamed up with Japanese toy company Mega House, and Rubik’s Cube to release the interestingly designed toy.

包裝就如同一般泡麵一樣，玩家打開後可以見到一個方形的「泡麵」和湯包樣的說明書。

Boxed in a bowl just like an ordinary Maruchan’s Akai Kitsune Udon instant noodle, recipients will open up to find the puzzle and a “soup packet” instruction book.

外媒報導點出，除了泡麵魔術方塊最上方有一個「配料」設計外，其他五面都長得一模一樣。

Foreign media reports that the instant noodle Rubik’s cube, sitting atop the block in its finished form is a “topping“ design, while the other sides are left completely bare, making it entirely noodles.

這使得此魔術方塊比一般的更難解，因為只會有一個方法讓所有的「配料」歸位。

This essentially makes it harder to solve as there’s only a single way for all the blocks to be arranged so that the “toppings” will face the top.

嘗試過的玩家也表示過程中經常無法辨別自己到底是不是快要成功解開魔術方塊，直到其中一塊「配料」卡回原位。

Those who have given it a try claim there’s no way to tell if you’re getting closer to solving a “noodle” side until a tempura-topping piece is locked into the perfect position on top.

這好玩的遊戲不僅能讓你在家時打發時間，同時也能幫助你動動腦。

The fun game is a great way to pass time at home and churn the wheels of your brain as well.