W20 | CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】暫緩外籍人士入境、確診率下滑、線上教學啟動、美食外帶激增及最新的實聯制App，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

A ban on foreign visitors, a drop in positivity tests, the rise of online classes, soaring food takeouts, and the launch of a new contact tracing system.

本土疫情擴大 19日起移工等外籍人士禁止入境 | Non-nationals suspended from entry into Taiwan for one month

中央流行疫情指揮中心於週一表示，未持有我國有效居留證之非本國籍人士暫緩入境。

The CECC announced on Monday that foreigners without a valid residence permit will be temporarily banned from entering Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210517-2483389

篩檢站確診率剩4.7% 柯文哲：減少活動能降低確診率｜Mayor Ko confident in curbing virus spread as positivity rate declines

台北市長柯文哲週三表示，對疫情控制相當有信心，因為北市篩檢站的確診率大幅下降。

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) expressed confidence in curbing the spread of the virus as the latest data show a significant drop in positivity rate across the city’s screening points.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210519-2491047

全台37名學生確診！至28日遠距教學措施一次看｜In-person classes suspended nationwide from May 19 to 28: MOE

教育部長潘文忠週一表示，自5月19日至5月28日，台灣各級學校一率改採線上教學。

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) announced on Monday that Taiwan schools will provide online lessons from May 19 to May 28.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210519-2490971

疫情炎上 麥當勞：雙北門市禁止內用 | Taipei, New Taipei McDonald’s only offering take-out options for now

由於台灣疫情升溫，在5月28日以前，北台灣所有餐廳僅開放外帶選項。

To go is the only way to get a meal at most restaurants until May 28 amid the worsening of the pandemic situation in northern Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210517-2482815

簡訊實聯制利用疾管家Line帳號 今日正式上線 | Taiwan CDC launches simplified tracing system using LINE platform // Follow 3 easy steps to complete CDC’s new tracing system

行政院科技政委唐鳳週三透過疾管署LINE推出「簡訊實聯制」功能讓相關人員在疫情蔓延情況下追查足跡時更加方便。

Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) announced on Wednesday a new function on the CDC’s LINE chat group to assist authorities with contact tracing in case of cluster infections.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210519-2490455//https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210519-2490974