Funny epidemic-prevention sign in Taitung gains support from Internet

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Taiwan, Taitung has been relatively successful in keeping any cases out of the area.

To maintain its near-perfect record, an area in Taitung was spotted by social media users who shared the funny signs set up to alert others to be mindful of the pandemic.

According to the social media user, they were at the Kanadun tribe (金崙部落) in Taitung when they came across two signs.

The first showed a message advising visitors and locals to wear face masks to protect themselves and others while adding that those who violate the rules will have to treat everyone in the village to a meal of braised pork rice each.

The other board could be seen with the words, “Attention! One person infected, the whole village falls; Wear a mask, no worries; If you don’t wear a mask, the whole village ‘jumps.'”

The sign immediately sparked discussions online with some praising the locals for giving such a cute, yet firm, warning while others questioned what “jumps” means in the second sign.

It was later revealed that the “jumps” in the sentence (「跳ㄍㄟˋ」) refers to someone jumping up to hit another on the head (跳起來敲頭).