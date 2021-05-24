台南老外填錯地址等不到餐　三字辱罵外送員網友看傻眼 | Foreigner verbally abuses Taiwanese delivery woman despite filling incorrect address

【看CP學英文】隨著台灣疫情警戒升至第三級，許多人開始叫外送以配合防疫措施，避免不必要的出門。

Since Taiwan raised its epidemic warning to level 3, many have taken to ordering in food to avoid making unnecessary trips outside per virus-prevention regulations.

然而，如果你的外送地址填錯可能會導致外送員找不到確切位置，使他無法將食物順利送達你手中。

If an incorrect address is filled in the take-out form, however, delivery workers can have a hard time locating you and giving you your meal.

近期，一位在台的外籍人士就被捕捉到因為填錯地址導致外送員隔了許久才找到他。然而，他卻不斷的辱罵外送員，持續大聲地罵她是「大青蛙」遭網友撻伐。

A foreign national in Tainan, southern Taiwan recently angered many social media users after he was filmed verbally abusing a delivery woman by calling her a “frog” for failing to deliver their food to them as he had filled in the wrong address.

上傳的影片中，此外籍男子站在自家門內大聲地高歌，辱罵外送員為「大青蛙」，最後補上一句「你們台灣都大青蛙」。

In a video filmed by a social media user, the man could be heard singing loudly, calling the delivery woman a “huge frog” and later added that all Taiwanese were “huge frogs.”

這位外國人還持續對著女外送員叫罵，「你是豬腦豬腦袋」，接著吼道，「妳真的真的真的是超過得非常離譜。」

The foreigner was also witnessed insulting the woman calling her “pig brains” and saying that she was “exceedingly outrageous.”

此影片在臉書上被分享後讓許多網友表示疑惑，自稱非常好奇到底是誰教他以「大青蛙」罵人。

The video which was shared on a Facebook group enraged many, but most expressed their confusion at the expat’s choice of words with many asking: “Who taught him to call someone a huge frog as an insult?”

也有人開玩笑地表示同情他，寫道「可憐，連駡都不會，大青蛙是什麼啊？」並補充此用法「完全沒有殺傷力」。

Others also pitied the man saying he couldn’t even come up with a good insult, claiming that if they were called a frog, it wouldn’t hurt them at all.

隨著疫情持續升溫，外送員的也將接到越來越多訂單，大家應該體會外送員的辛苦，更善解人意。

As food delivery people get more and more orders these days, everyone should be mindful that they are risking their lives daily to deliver food and be more considerate.