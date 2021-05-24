Six more deaths, 595 local COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 334 new local infection, 5 imported cases, 256 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog and 6 deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 4,917.

Among the 334 local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 177 cases (with Banqiao District accounting for 43), Taipei City reported 99 cases (with Wanhua District accounting for 38), and Taoyuan City listed 19 cases.

Also, Changhua County listed 12, Keelung and Taichung City reported 7 each, Kaohsiung City listed 5, Pingtung County and Tainan City reported 3 cases each and Nantou and Hsinchu County listed 1 each.

As of press time, 200 local cases are attributed to Wanhua District, while 34 are in relation to the Teahouse outbreak. The CECC added that the infection sources of 101 local cases are still being investigated.

The new cases reported today include 157 men and 177 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 10 and May 23.

Meanwhile, 6 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC.

Case 1860 is a woman in her seventies who had a history of chronic illnesses including stomach cancer. She was tested on May 14 and the results came back positive three days later; she died on May 19.

Case 2476 is a man in his seventies who also had a history of chronic disease such as malignant tumors of the tonsils. He sought medical help on May 17 after developing a fever and the infection was confirmed on May 19. He died two days later.

Case 2720 is a man in his sixties who developed coughing symptoms on May 15. He was tested a day later and the infection was confirmed on May 20. He died on May 22.

Case 2825 is also a man in his sixties who had high blood pressure and a history of chronic diseases such as cirrhosis of the liver. He developed a fever on May 17, tested positive on May 20 and died on May 22.

Case 4162 is a woman in her sixties who was previously diagnosed with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and chronic hepatitis B. She reported experiencing muscle pains and difficulty breathing on May 21, was tested on the same day and died a day later. Her infection was confirmed on May 23 after her death.

The last death reported today is case 4284, a man in his sixties whose recent activity history was in Wanhua District; he passed away on May 22 and was tested for the virus after death; the infection was confirmed on May 23.

As of press time, 4,917 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,116 imported cases, 3,748 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Nine cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 29 people have died.