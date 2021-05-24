Premier Su calls on local gov’ts to follow CECC prevention measures

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Monday asked local governments to follow the virus-prevention measures issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Speaking during a meeting, Su listened to reports from various ministries and commissions on the domestic epidemic situation, financial situation, and vaccine production and procurement progress, whilst also initiating a discussion on the follow-up response to the pandemic development.

Su also called on the CECC to understand the needs of local governments in the daily national epidemic conference and integrate and coordinate relevant epidemic-prevention actions to avoid different regulations that may cause confusion among the public.

For the existing vaccines in Taiwan, the Premier also asked the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾管署) to give priority to frontline epidemic-prevention personnel.

In addition, the central government will supply local authorities with the necessary resources to implement and continuously expand rapid-testing stations for the public.

As the local pandemic situation continues to worsen, Su also asked the CDC to compare relevant supporting measures with the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部), the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部), and other relevant ministries according to the development of the epidemic.

Su asked that all ministries refer to the opinions of the CECC to evaluate whether the national level 3 alert and related enhanced epidemic-prevention measures need to be extended.