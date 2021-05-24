Taiwan media speculate of possible Taipei MRT cluster infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei MRT workers may have tested positive for the COVID-19, according to local Chinese-language media who reported that officials have so far declined to confirm or deny the allegation.

An official from the Taipei MRT system told Taiwan media earlier that day that epidemic-related news will be announced through the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), including news of whether one or more MRT staff have contracted the virus.

Media speculated that MRT workers had direct interactions with passengers amid reports of several spikes of infections in northern Taiwan.

Taipei MRT said that all frontline personnel, including drivers and station service and maintenance employees, are working in groups to lower the risk of cross-contamination should a team member test positive.

The administrative staff has also been assigned to various buildings according to the nature of their duties, the Taipei MRT added.

Employees have also been encouraged to get vaccinated, Taipei MRT added, stressing that all workers need to strengthen personal health management and wash hands frequently.