Positivity rate from COVID-19 tests decreasing: Taiwan health minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday that positivity rates from rapid testing have dropped, including in Taipei and New Taipei which have seen their positivity rates decreased to 5.9 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

According to Minister Chen, 123 rapid-testing stations were set up in Taiwan as of Sunday evening, with 27 in New Taipei City, 23 in Taipei and Kaohsiung and 12 in Taichung.

In response to the rapid opening of screening stations, Chen pointed out that the drop in positive tests is “extremely note-worthy” even though he admitted that the test samples are still relatively small.

Chen added that 122 people were also recently tested in Yunlin County, though none tested positive, which is a piece of good news amid these difficult times.

Penghu County also rapid-tested a local resident while 79 people were tested in Lianjiang County, among which 3 tested positive, but the results of the PCR test were all negative.

Taichung City also had a large-scale rapid screening a few days ago, Chen said, explaining that 45 people tested positive as a result. However, only one person tested positive after conducting the PCR test while the rest all came back negative.

According to Chen’s analysis, it can be seen from these data that rapid screening does have its convenience, but when the number of cases is not very high, the false-positive ratio will increase a lot.

Therefore, Chen advised caution in the future when counties and cities set up more screening stations to administer rapid testing to avoid wasting medical resources.