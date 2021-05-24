不戴口罩就量肛溫！老闆霸氣招牌讓網友笑瘋 | Taiwanese laundromat ‘threatens’ to use rectal thermometer on customers who don’t wear face masks

【看CP學英文】台灣疫情持續升溫，中央流行疫情指揮中心開始要求全台各地民眾出外必需戴口罩，違者也將受嚴厲罰則。

With the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, wearing face masks when heading outside or going into any business establishments have now become mandatory across all areas.

然而，依舊會有少數人無視政府規定，台北市一家洗衣店想出了另類的解決辦法，在店門口豎立一個招牌，上面寫著：「敬告所有顧客：若您未戴口罩進入本店，本店必須測您的體溫確保安全。」

However, as there are still some who refuse to follow regulations, a local laundromat in Taipei decided to up the ante and put out a sign in front of their store, asking all customers to wear a face mask before entering or they will be forced to take their temperatures for them.

只見此警語並未結束，招牌的最後一行竟寫道：「P.S.本店僅準備肛溫計」，隱含著未照規定戴口罩者，送洗衣服的一趟小外出行程可能最終以最不舒服和尷尬的場面收尾。

In a twist of events, the owner wrote at the bottom of the sign that they only house rectal thermometers meaning it could very well end up to be a humiliating and uncomfortable experience for those who try to flout virus-prevention regulations.

此貼文被分享在臉書社團後立即得到大力的回響，許多網友也大讚店家另類的做法，以讓顧客遵守規則。

The post which was shared to a Facebook group immediately attracted social media users’ attention with many saying it was a genius move to make sure all customers follow the rules.

也有人開玩笑的提問肛溫計是一次性還是重複使用的，其他人也點出或許因為這樣的招牌反倒會吸引更多顧客前來「朝聖」。

Some jokingly questioned whether the rectal thermometer was for one-use only, while others commented that the funny sign could attract even more curious customers.

雖然洗衣店老闆不至於真的實行這麼狠的「威脅」，但大家依舊需遵循防疫守則，好好戴上口罩以防止病毒持續擴散。

Though it is highly unlikely that the laundromat owners will follow through with their “threat,” everyone should still adhere to epidemic-prevention rules and wear face masks to curb further spread of the virus.