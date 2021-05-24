Mayor Ko believes semi-lockdown will be extended beyond May 28

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) predicted on Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases will peak again over the next few days, meaning that Taiwan’s ongoing semi-lockdown will not likely end on May 28.

Ko pointed out that this may also mean the in-person classes suspension may also be extended. The statement came after the positive rate of rapid testing from Wanhua District showed a drop to 5.95 percent from 8.47 percent a day earlier.

Ko explained that there is still a chance that the situation can heat up again, stressing that the positive rate reflected the infection situation a week ago as opposed to today.

Over the past week, Taipei’s automatic and spontaneous self-lockdown seemed to prove effective though Ko expects there to be a third spike in cases around May 28.

“If each peak is getting lower and lower, it means that the epidemic-prevention measures have been successful,” Ko said. “[However,] Scientifically speaking, it is difficult to deconfine on May 28, Ko added.