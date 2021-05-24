Nursing home reports cluster infections: Taipei City Government

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A nursing home in Taipei City’s Xinyi District reported a risk of cluster infections after residents as well as 9 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Director of the Department of Social Welfare under the Taipei City Government Chou Yu-hsiu (周榆修) said that after initial investigation, it appeared that one the staff members had recently been to Wanhua District on May 10.

As of press time, those who tested positive have been separated from the others, Chou added,

Chou explained that soon after the staff member tested positive for the virus, two other elderly residents began developing symptoms and later tested positive through the PCR tests.

Chou said the Taipei City Government has issued rapid testing on all residents and staff, which resulted in 25 residents and 9 staff members all tested positive.

He emphasized that those with serious health conditions were immediately sent to the hospital, while others with mild symptoms have been asked to stay put for now and practice self-health management.