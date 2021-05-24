Kansas State President Richard Myers announces retirement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University President Richard Myers said Monday that he intends to retire at the end of the calendar year.

Myers has been the university’s president since 2016. The statement announcing his plans did not mention specific reasons for his retirement.

A Kansas native, Myers graduated from the university in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and he joined the Air Force through Kansas State’s ROTC program.

He became a four-star general and from 2001 to 2005 was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

During his tenure at the university, Myers oversaw the adoption of a new budget model and led an initiative to address declining enrollment, which included restructuring Kansas State’s recruiting, student success and scholarship programs.

The university also focused on diversity and inclusion, adding the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center, and elevating a diversity and inclusion officer to the president’s cabinet.

Myers and his wife led a fundraising campaign that raised $1.6 billion, far surpassing its original goal of $600 million.

The Kansas Board of Regents will announce details on the search to replace Myers at a later date.