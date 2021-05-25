蘋果將幫助鴻海取得疫苗？外媒：憂「晶片荒」成關鍵｜Apple helping TSMC to get vaccines to avoid chip shortage: 9to5Mac

蘋過是否在協助鴻海取得疫苗以避免「晶片荒」？根據外媒《9to5Mac》報導，經台灣政府向外求援，科技巨頭蘋果正在協助晶片廠鴻海獲取疫苗以提供工廠員工施打。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Is Apple helping TSMC to get vaccines to avoid chip shortage? According to foreign media, the multinational tech company is helping the Taiwan chipmaker to procure COVID-19 vaccines for its employees after an appeal for help from the Taiwanese government.

媒體網站《9to5Mac》週一引述《獨立報》指出，台灣試圖拓展疫苗施打率以完善防疫措施，但卻因無法取得足狗疫苗而受到阻礙。

9to5Mac on Monday quoted a report from The Independent arguing that Taiwan’s attempts to boost epidemic prevention with a widespread vaccination program have been hampered by problems to obtain enough of the vaccines.

專門報導蘋果手機、平板等科技訊聞的科技媒體在報導指出，儘管台灣「在疫情控制方面取得卓越的成績」，但這項成就近期因本土疫情升溫嘎然而止。

Despite Taiwan’s “excellent record at keeping the pandemic under control,” the online publication specialized in breaking coverage for the iPhone, iPad, and all things Mac pointed out that such record has now come to an “abrupt end.”

有鑑於此，蘋果公司站出來決定協助台灣獲取疫苗，這麼做也可以降低全球晶片供應出現短缺的風險。

Against this backdrop, Apple Computers has allegedly stepped in to help procure vaccines in a bid that could also help lower the risk of global chip shortage.

由於蘋果越來越擔心晶片供應鏈會出現斷層，因此報導指出蘋果正在「協助鴻海員工及其家人獲得輝瑞（Pfizer）和莫德納（Moderna）疫苗」。

Apple is reportedly worried about chip disconnection, according to 9to5Mac which argues that the U.S. company is helping to “obtain Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for TSMC and employees’ families” without providing much information about its sources.

然而，鴻海目前拒絕針對此事進行回應。