Taiwan adds 542 domestic infections, tally at 5,456

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 542 cases of domestic infections, namely 281 new cases and 261 added retroactively.

The CECC pointed out that the new 281 domestic cases — 144 men and 137 women — are aged between 5 and over 90 years old. They began to develop symptoms/were tested between May 7 and May 24.

Regarding those new indigenous cases, New Taipei City reported most cases (154), followed by Taipei (49), Taoyuan City (16), Tainan (10), Keelung (10), Changhua (10), Taichung City (9), Pingtung County (4), Hsinchu City (4), Kaohsiung City (3), Yilan County (3), Taitung County (2), Nantou County (2), Miaoli County (2), Hsinchu County (1), Yunlin County (1) and Hualien County (1).

Of the 261 cases added retroactively to the tally — 162 men and 99 women, they are aged between 10 and over 90 years old. They began to develop symptoms/were tested between May 2 to May 22.

Regarding those retroactively added cases, Taipei City reported most cases (155), followed by New Taipei City (89), Yilan County (5), Taoyuan City (5), Keelung (3), Changhua County (3) and Taichung City (1).

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), 186 cases are related to the Wanhua outbreak, 22 are in relation to the Teahouse outbreak, 2 cases are related to a known group infection, 7 cases are related to a certain fruit merchant, and 122 cases are related to other known sources of infection.

As of press time, 111 cases are of unknown origin while the infection sources of 86 cases are still being investigated.