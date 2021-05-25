Taiwan reports six new deaths, 2 imported cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Monday confirmed six new deaths — five men and one woman, as well as two imported cases from the Philippines.

Case 1341 is a man in his 70s’ with a history of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. On May 8, he developed symptoms, such as cough, fever, phlegm and body soreness. On May 11, he went to the hospital and was diagnosed three days later. He died on May 20.

Case 2558 is a man in his 60s’ with a history of activities in Wanhua District. On May 15, he developed symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough and muscle soreness. He was diagnosed and hospitalized on May 20 and died one day later.

Case 2719 is a man in his 90 s with a history of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. He developed fever symptoms on May 14; he went to the hospital on the May 17 and he was diagnosed on May 20, and died on the same day.

Case 3031 is a man in his 60 s with a history of chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes. On May 15, he developed symptoms, such as fever, cough, dyspnea and sore throat. He was hospitalized on May 20, diagnosed the following day, and died on May 23.

Case 3242 is a woman in her 60 s with a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. On May 20, she experienced muscle soreness, cough, runny nose, and fever. After being diagnosed on May 22, she was isolated at an epidemic prevention hotel and died on May 25.

Case 4648 is a man in his 70 s with a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. On May 22, he developed symptoms such as fever, dyspnea, and pneumonia. He was hospitalized on the same day, died on May 23 but his infection was confirmed on May 24.

Meanwhile, the infections of two foreign workers (cases 5085, 5470) from the Philippines was confirmed today. Both had negative test reports provided within 3 days before boarding their respective planes.

Case 5085 is a man in his 40s’. After entering the country on May 2, he was isolated at an epidemic prevention hotel. He was asymptomatic during his stay in Taiwan. The test result before the end of his quarantine on May 17 was negative.

After completing the self-health management period on May 24, the company arranged to collect the test at his own expense. His infection was confirmed today (Ct value 32)

Case 5470 is a man in his 20 s. He entered the country on May 11 and was asymptomatic during his stay in Taiwan. He was tested before the quarantine expired on May 24 and his infection was confirmed today too.

In light of the recent spikes in domestic infections, the CECC again urged the public to maintain social distancing and refrain from stepping outside. Face masks should be worn at all time in public spaces, the CECC stressed.