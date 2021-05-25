ICRT asks staff to work from home

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s only English broadcaster ICRT has announced that all staff members are now working remotely, after a suspected COVID-19 case in the office complex where it is located.

The station’s music and news programming has continued unchanged, even as office staff and on-air personalities begin working from home on Tuesday, the company said.

The International Community Radio Taipei had been running on a half-remote, half on-site basis since Taipei and New Taipei entered a level 3 alert on May 18th.

But yesterday the English language broadcaster received reports of a suspected COVID-19 case in a building at its Xinzhuang District headquarters, and station managers ordered a complete switch to remote work for the safety of all staff members.

The office complex in New Taipei is currently undergoing complete disinfection.

Station officials say the nature of radio poses additional challenges for teleworking, but the broadcaster has been making preparations and conducting trial runs since March last year for such a possibility.

According to the company, that is how ICRT is maintaining all normal day-to-day functions, including on-air programming and other services, in spite of such a sudden switch in operating procedures.