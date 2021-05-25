Taiwan extends epidemic warning to Level 3 until June 14

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Monday extended Taiwan’s epidemic warning to Level 3 nationwide until June 14.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that all schools as well as public venues and business places, except for government offices and those that provide essential services, such as medical care, will remain closed until mid-June.

The announcement followed the confirmation of 542 domestic COVID-19 cases that day, as well as two new imported ones and six deaths.

Of the 542 domestically transmitted cases, 281 were newly confirmed cases and 261 were from a backlog of confirmed test results over the past several days, the CECC said.

The CECC added that strict mask wearing, and social distancing protocols must be observed in all public spaces, indoors or outdoors.