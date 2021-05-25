日本甜點店推養樂多冰淇淋　照片曝光讓人口水直流！｜Yakult to launch pop-up ice cream store with 7 limited-edition flavors

發源於日本的飲品「養樂多」（Yakult）不僅好喝又有益腸道蠕動，清爽味道老少咸宜，深受各年齡層民眾的喜愛。不僅如此，這款飲料還經常與其他飲品結合碰撞出新鮮口味，如養樂多燒酒、養樂多綠茶等。

Yakult, a classic drink originated from Japan that is not only tasty but also improves one’s digestive system, has won over the hearts of people of all ages with its refreshing taste.

The drink is often combined with other beverages to create new flavors, such as Yakult soju and Yakult Bubble Tea.

而現在，一間日本甜點店將推出一系列養樂多甜品，令粉絲們相當期待。

Now, a Japanese dessert store is taking the popular drink to another level by launching a series of Yakult-flavored desserts, making fans quite excited.

這間位於日本澀谷區（Shibuya）的甜點店「Imada Kitchen」與養樂多合作，將推出一間快閃冰淇淋店，提供7種融合養樂多口味的限量的冰品。

Located in Shibuya, Japan, the dessert store Imada Kitchen has announced plans to collaborate with Yakult and launch a pop-up store offering 7 limited-edition Yakult-inspired desserts.

冰品的口感提供多樣選擇，包括冰淇淋、雪酪、霜淇淋、百匯（parfait）等，如果你不想用吃的，也可以選擇養樂多奶昔。

The desserts offer a variety of textures, including ice cream, sherbet, soft serve, and parfait. For those who would rather have a drink instead of a dessert, Yakult shake will be the best option.

令粉絲期待的是，每一款冰品都會附上一個超可愛的瓶裝養樂多造型餅乾。

To the delight of the fans, each dessert comes with a cute Yakult bottle-inspired cookie on top.

店面將於6月1日開始營業至8月1日。

The pop-up store will open from June 1 to August 1.

養樂多在台灣也擁有高人氣，更是許多人的童年回憶。隨著台灣氣候越來越炎熱，想必不少台灣粉絲一定看了直流口水，覺得在台灣吃不到養樂多冰實在太不公平了！

Yakult has also been a favorite drink loved by the Taiwanese and deemed a childhood memory by many.

As the climate in Taiwan gets increasingly hotter, it’s unfair that Taiwan fans wouldn’t have a taste of it here in Taiwan. Many of them are sure to drool at the sight of these ice cream photos!