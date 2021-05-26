Former Kaohsiung mayor calls for Taiwan to ‘release hold’ on vaccines to local gov’t

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said on Wednesday that the central government should “let go of their power” and allow local governments to purchase vaccines from international pharmaceutical companies that meet the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO, 世界衛生組織).

The post published on Han’s Facebook page in the early hours of Wednesday was seemingly a response to Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) earlier remarks that there were only two bottles of vaccines left in Taipei City, though it was later refuted by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Han said that since the local outbreak began in Taiwan, the number of confirmed cases and deaths has continued to increase daily.

He claimed that the people are living in fear as they face this pandemic with no vaccines to protect them from it.

Han added that he has since sincerely appealed to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) to think of the people and let local governments purchase vaccines from international companies on their own.

He also called on the heads of 14 counties and cities governed by the Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨), saying that it is time to unite and fight for vaccines for the people to protect people’s health and safety.