為稱「台灣是國家」道歉　外媒抨擊好萊塢巨星沒骨氣 | John Cena’s apology for bold statement about Taiwan criticized by foreign media

【看CP學英文】在疫情影響下，即將上映的好萊塢電影「玩命關頭9」不斷被延期，而近日也看到巨星們趁此時盡力的宣傳新片。

With the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise about to debut in the cinemas, stars of the movie have been doing their best to promote the movie despite COVID-19 complications.

然而美國知名摔角選手和玩命關頭9演員約翰希南（John Cena）卻因為「誤」在宣傳影片時稱台灣為國家，為此拍攝了一個小短片向中國道歉。

However, John Cena, an American wrestler and newest addition to the Fast and Furious family released an apology video to fans of China after unintentionally calling Taiwan a country during his promotion of the movie.

Per popular request, here's Mr. John Cena's apology video with English subtitles. I kept all the incoherence in the video, as well as the curious absence of what he's actually apologizing for pic.twitter.com/WmJlRcyOID — Tony Lin 林東尼 (@tony_zy) May 25, 2021

根據《衛報》報導，這起源於五月初時約翰希南接受台灣媒體TVBS訪問時表示「台灣是第一個看到『玩命關頭9』的國家」。

According to the Guardian, the controversy arose earlier in May when Cena told Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS in Mandarin that: “Taiwan is the first country that can watch F9.”

由於此句話隨後引來中國網友的不滿，約翰希南於週二在微博上火速道歉，以中文宣稱自己對中國和中國人的尊敬。

After seemingly receiving backlash from Chinese movie fans, Cena released a short video clip on Weibo on Tuesday which showed him speaking in Mandarin, professing his apology and great “respect” for Chinese people and China.

WWE's John Cena Apologizes After Calling #Taiwan a Country in Video – Bloomberg https://t.co/1UaRbXRX1w via @getongab — Nippon and USA (@prezmo) May 26, 2021

《每日郵報》報導指出許多推特網友也因此開始嘲笑約翰希南，以「可悲」和「沒骨氣」等字眼形容他。

The video was immediately blasted by many American social media users who ridiculed Cena for his ‘pathetic’ and ‘spineless’ response, the Daily Mail reported.

另外，《今日美國報》也點出約翰西南的道歉影片可能只是雪上加霜，因為中國網友似乎仍然對於其含糊的用字感到不滿，並在影片下方寫道：「請說『台灣是中國的一部分』，要不然我們不接受你的道歉。」

Other foreign media including USA Today pointed out that Cena’s apology may have backfired even more as Chinese fans were still displeased with one of the top comments in this video asking Cena to, “Please say ‘Taiwan is a part of China’ in Chinese. Otherwise, we don’t accept.”

《每日郵報》寫道，約翰西南所稱的「錯誤」也讓許多美國保守派的支持者跳出來點出，金錢再度讓好萊塢忽略中國的問題。

The “mistake” as Cena claimed in the video, has led him to be criticized “by conservatives who say it is yet another example of Hollywood ignoring China’s faults while happily taking its money,” the Daily Mail reported.

其中一位保守派報社Daily Wire編輯Ben Shapiro也跳出來批判約翰希南並隨後發出推文表示「台灣是一個國家。香港應該要自由。如果你因為害怕自己會有損失而不願意說出這些話，那你是個懦夫。

One such critic is Ben Shapiro, editor of the Daily Wire, who also condemned Cena, later tweeting, “Taiwan is a country. Hong Kong should be free. If you are unwilling to say these things because it might hurt your bottom line, you are a pathetic coward.”