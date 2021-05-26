以抗疫文字畫出出台灣地圖　網友讚：期待離島也能加入 | Taiwanese cheers island on with calligraphy drawing amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】隨著台灣中央政府於週二宣布疫情第三級警戒將維持至6月14日，許多人也默默表示自己在家快要悶壞了。

Following the Taiwanese government’s announcement on Tuesday that the epidemic warning will maintain at level 3 until June 14, many have expressed discomfort in being cooped up inside their homes for so long.

對此，一位有才的台灣藝術家決定好好發揮書法功力，用正面的字眼如「台灣加油」和「全城警戒」繪出台灣本島，替大家加油打氣。

To this, a talented Taiwanese artist decided to put his calligraphy skills to good use and incorporated encouraging words like “Go Taiwan” and “Taiwan on high alert” into drawings of the Taiwan island.

另外，原PO也向前線防疫人員、警消人員和國軍致敬，感謝他們在抗疫過程中的幫助。

In addition, the artist also paid respects to frontline medical staff, police officers, firemen, and military personnel for their assistance and effort in the fight against the pandemic.

這些微妙的創作也深受網友肯定，許多人在畫作下方紛紛留言大讚，這名網友將重要的訊息繪成最美的台灣。

The delicate drawings were very well-received by Taiwanese social media users who praised the artist for transcribing such important messages into artworks with just a pencil.

也有人表示這樣的畫作若當成刺青的樣本一定很好看。

Many also commented that it would make a nice tattoo and lauded the artist for his nice penmanship.

然而，也有人點出離島如澎湖、金門、馬祖、綠島、蘭嶼、龜山島和小琉球被遺漏了，並表示未來期待能看到他們也被

However, some also pointed out that the offshore islands like Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu, Ludao (Green Island), Lanyu (Orchid Island), Turtle Island, and Little Liuqiu were left out, and added that they hoped the islands can be seen in future masterpieces.