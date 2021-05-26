Opinion | Calling all national universities to step up and support Taiwan’s business ecosystem

With national universities serving as an important branding and resource facilitator for both the Taiwan government and large Taiwan businesses, it is important for them to take their responsibility for community stability and business resilience seriously.

They should both protect that brand (look at the rebranding of NCTU and NYMU to see the need to rebrand properly) and also care about the community that they are a part of.

National university administrators should set up incentives for professors and students from various departments to reach out and volunteer their support and experience to small businesses around Taiwan that are impacted by this pandemic.

This volunteering would seek to ensure small businesses are provided with the help, digital resources, domain-specific knowledge of business, research, and technology, and ensure to support both business facilitation and mental strength.

They shouldn’t isolate these businesses further by ignoring the need for strategies to deal with their having to go digital and remote.

In addition, traditional sit-down places which have to either close or go delivery-only has exacerbated the perceived divide between Taiwan’s small business ecosystem and the privileged professors and students who gain many benefits from the society but have little required expectation of responsibility beyond their own self-benefit.

It is time for national universities to show they are leaders that can help smaller companies that are important to the stability and survival of larger companies and the very universities they run and manage.

Regardless of department or domain knowledge, we all can help with some level of cross-discipline support.

Setting a digital event or using platforms to collaborate students and professors in various colleges within these universities (even between universities) to actively reach out to see the limitations, needs, and struggles of existent businesses in various cities in their time of need and economic crisis can help overcome various problems that exist, and produce a stronger business ecosystem that can support a future increase in business resilience and provide mutual benefit for universities and larger corporations along the way.

Now is a time for leaders.

Now is a time for champions that realize the need beyond the confines of the campus and self-interest or immediately understood benefit, to produce a stronger and more resilient Taiwan.

While “TaiwanCanHelp”, Taiwan needs our help too.

We need national universities to visibly step up, beyond the headlines, and prove through their computer expertise, sharing of temporary access to special online services or software, providing ideas or researching how other countries overcome limitations, to preserve these types of businesses or setting up digital outreach and request access to the most vulnerable of businesses.

This is the time to provide our students and junior faculty opportunities to make a real positive social impact that may not produce immediate self-benefit but provide a better and more comfortable and prosperous Taiwan.

Your nation needs you. It’s time to prove you care about the nation that pays for all of the important activities that we do daily on national campuses.