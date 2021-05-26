Taiwan reports 633 new local cases and 11 deaths, tally at 6,091

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 302 new local infection, 2 imported cases, 331 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog and 11 deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 6,091.

Among the 302 local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 152 cases, Taipei City reported 87 cases, and Taoyuan City listed 21 cases.

Also, Keelung City listed 13, Taichung City reported 9, Hsinchu City listed 4 cases, Pingtung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Yilan County, Changhua County and Kaohsiung City all listed 2 each.

Hualien County, Chiayi City, Taitung County, and Lienchiang County reported 1 case each.

As of press time, 209 local cases are attributed to Wanhua District, while 35 are in relation to the Teahouse outbreak. The CECC added that the infection sources of 122 local cases are still being investigated.

The new cases reported today include 158 men and 144 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 8 and May 25.

Meanwhile, 11 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 9 men and 2 women.

According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 80, and their infection symptoms developed between May 7 and May 25.

They were tested between May 21 and May 26 and their deaths were reported between May 23 and May 25.

Among the 11 cases, 7 had a history of chronic illnesses, and 9 had been in Wanhua in recent days.

In addition, two imported cases from China and India were reported by the CECC today.

Case 5646 is a Chinese man in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on May 1. He submitted negative test results taken within three days and is asymptomatic.

He acquired a self-paid test on May 24 when he finished practicing self-health management and the infection was confirmed today.

The other imported case (case 5891) is a Taiwanese man in his fifties and had previously tested positive for the virus on May 5 in India.

He boarded a medical charter flight from India to Taiwan on May 14 and tested negative on a PCR test, but tested positive for antibodies.

He was hospitalized upon arrival and was tested again; his infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 6,091 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,120 imported cases, 4,918 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Fourteen cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530, 3975, 3989, 3990, 3991, 4726) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 46 people have died.