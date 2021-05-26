Mixing vaccines could increase side effects, but generally safe: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that mixing different brands of vaccine shots may lead to more side effects, but is still considered generally safe.

According to the CECC, whether or not mixing vaccine brands could affect the protection is still undergoing clinical trials, but current research indicates that it’s still relatively safe.

CECC official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said that mixed vaccination shots are presently limited to certain medical personnel.

They had previously reported developing allergic reactions after receiving the first shot; therefore, after numerous consultation discussions, experts determined that it would be better to administer a different vaccine shot for the second round.

However, this was only provided as a solution to certain issues and does not indicate that all vaccines will be mixed from now on, the CECC explained.

CECC advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) added that though the side effects may be more severe, it shouldn’t be a problem.

Chen added that there is no need to begin a comprehensive “mixed-vaccination” process, and clarified once again, that it was only for people who did not take to the first dose of vaccine.