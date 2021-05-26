CECC credits new COVID-19 variants for rise in death tolls

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Wednesday that the recent rise in COVID-19 related deaths is mainly due to the U.K. variant virus.

CECC advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) explained that among the recent deaths, most have past underlying illnesses and one had high blood pressure while another had suffered a recent stroke.

Chang added that the virus variants have led to the COVID-19 situation becoming more severe and many international research have determined that its transmission power has also increased.

He pointed out that some reports indicate those who contracted the variants could suffer more and added that this is the main reason the mortality rate has risen.