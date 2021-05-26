People should be prepared to work remotely full-time: New Taipei City mayor

New Taipei Mayor Hou-You yi (侯友誼) urges people to get ready to work remotely full-time amid Taiwan’s continued increase in local infection numbers.

In an epidemic-prevention conference, the Mayor said that the epidemic in New Taipei city has yet to show signs of slowing down since the local outbreak started on May 15, with a roughly 3.67% positivity rate across the city’s screening stations.

Hou pointed out that the city’s epidemic curve has remained at the peak for the last two weeks, stressing that “We are in no condition of being optimistic”.

He said that the city is planning to suspend people from working at the office if the condition doesn’t improve, asking the city citizens to be prepared to work entirely from home any time soon since it could efficiently lower the chances of interactions and cut off the transmission chain.

In addition, the Mayor said if the epidemic couldn’t be curbed in the near future, he would suggest the central government refrain all people from working at the office when it’s necessary.

Mayor Hou also urges the central government to put forward relief plans that could help out the businesses impacted by the recent outbreak.

As the CECC extends the Level 3 epidemic warning nationwide, a wide spectrum of business and public venues will remain closed in the next few weeks, inevitably affecting their businesses.