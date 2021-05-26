台灣大潤發股東將賣股權？彭博：歐尚恐退出亞洲市場 | Foreign media speculate Auchan to quit Taiwan business

【看CP學英文】彭博社於週二表示法國連鎖超市 (同時也是台灣大潤發最大股東) 歐尚零售(Auchan) 近期傳出將考慮賣掉其開價約4億美元(約新台幣111億元)的股權。若歐尚成功售出，象徵其正式退出亞洲市場。

French grocery retailer Auchan, also the biggest stakeholder of Taiwan’s RT-Mart is reportedly considering selling its shares for NT$11.1 billion, effectively exiting from the Asian market, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

根據彭博社報導，「知情人士」表示這個連鎖超商公司目前正與顧問合作，找尋適合買下其65%的股份。

According to the report, Bloomberg cited “reliable sources” saying that the huge supermarket chain is working with an adviser to find a suitable buyer for its 65% stake.

彭博社報導中寫道，根據2020年所刊登的數據，歐尚在台灣擁有約20家大賣場和2家便利超商，並補充其出售過程已於上週開始。

Bloomberg wrote that according to data released in 2020, Auchan owns around 20 hypermarkets and two convenience stores in Taiwan, and added that the sale has already kicked off last week.

然而，歐尚的發言人並未證實此言論。

However, a representative for Auchan has declined to confirm or deny the latest developments of the company.

隨著歐尚於2020年把高鑫零售 (Sun Art Retail Group) 的股權出售給阿里巴巴，近期的出售若屬實將代表歐尚即將退出亞洲市場。

Following the most recent sale of China’s Sun Art Retail Group to Alibaba in October 2020, Auchan’s latest rumored sale could effectively complete its exit from Asia business.

彭博社同時也點出歐尚還是有機會保留股權，並承認最交易尚未有具體結論。

Bloomberg reported that Auchan could still decide to keep the interest, and added that no concrete decisions have been made yet.