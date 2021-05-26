CPBL forfeits from the Olympic Qualifiers amid pandemic

Chinese Professional Baseball League (中華職棒大聯盟, CPBL) announced Tuesday to forfeit from the Olympic Baseball Final Qualifier in consideration of the players’ health.

Due to the severe COVID-19 situation both domestically and internationally, CPBL has decided not to form a national team to compete in the final baseball qualifiers for the Summer Olympic Games.

The game was originally scheduled to be held at the Taichung International Baseball Stadium (臺中市洲際棒球場) on June 16. However, as Taiwan’s local outbreak worsens, the World Baseball Softball Confederation (世界棒壘球總會, WBSC) announced to hold the final qualifying round in Mexico.

CPBL commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said that considering the severity of the epidemic at home and abroad, the league must ensure the safety and well-being of all players and avoid burdening the medical system.

Tsai said that baseball means something special to the Taiwanese people and that it is a dream for all athletes to participate in international competitions and bring glory to home.

Tsai stressed that “it is a tough decision”, hoping that the fans, as well as all nationals, would understand CPBL’s decision.