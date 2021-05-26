Taiwan Health Minister reveals why he ‘choked up’ during press conference

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) revealed on Wednesday his dissatisfaction at those purposely flouting COVID-19 regulations which led to him choking up during a routine press conference the day earlier.

He explained that he was couldn’t understand the fact that many have been ignoring the severe situation of the pandemic and do not comply with relevant laws and regulations.

“Entertainment places should not open shop. The fact that they continue to do so shows they are knowingly committing this criminal offense,” Chen said.

He added that for their offensive and law-breaking behavior to affect the health and welfare of law enforcement is something he absolutely cannot condone.

“I really can’t bear it.”

Chen also expressed anger at those who still refuse to wear face masks, even after being asked to do so by health authorities.

As of Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced 302 new locally confirmed cases and 331 cases from a backlog of confirmed test results in addition to 11 deaths.