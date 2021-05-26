Mayor Ko says school suspension date indefinite

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) revealed on Tuesday that the resumption of school will definitely be delayed, though the exact time is not for certain.

Ko’s statement came after the government announced that the nationwide level 3 epidemic warning will be extended to June 14, which in turn saw the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) announce that class suspension will also be extended till then for the time being.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ko admitted that, from a scientific point of view, it is difficult that Taiwan will lift its semi-lockdown regulations before May 28.

He also emphasized that what local governments are more concerned about is when to resume school and notify the public of the news in accordance with the current pandemic situation.

Ko stressed that much of the epidemic is hard to predict, but what can be sure for now is that classes would continue to be suspended until after May 28.

In addition, Ko also announced that all graduation trips should be canceled and added that graduation ceremonies will now only be held online.

As for the graduation exam and the final exam, Ko said that he had informed schools through the Department of Education (教育局) and authorized them to provide any ideas.