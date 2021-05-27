Taipei City Deputy Mayor says ‘political issues’ underlie Taiwan’s vaccine shortage problem

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said on Thursday that heavy political issues lie under Taiwan’s vaccine shortage, calling it outrageous.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, Huang said that vaccines are now the only solution for Taiwan’s battle and race against the pandemic, but the purchase of them has now become a huge problem.

She bluntly added that if they wait any longer, frontline medical staff could soon find themselves at high risk of being infected.

Huang added that the past week has demonstrated that even with many staying at home, the defense strategy taken now is still too slow when compared to the speed of virus transmission.

She pointed out that countries previously went under lockdown because there were no vaccines; however, a year later, Taiwan has had to resort to lockdowns because we can’t get enough for the public.

She called on everyone to acknowledge that every life matters and hopes that international allies can help in assisting Taiwan in acquiring more vaccines faster.