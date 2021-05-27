被酸「疫情升溫就返美」！百萬YouTuber澄清：絕對不可能 | American YouTuber accused of jumping ship following Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak

【看CP學英文】熱愛台灣文化的美籍YouTuber莫彩曦擁有超過百萬人次訂閱，由於時常拍攝分享與家人體驗的台灣生活，在網路社群上擁有相當高的人氣。

American YouTuber Hailey Jane Richards, who is known for boasting of her love for Taiwan has more than one million subscribers to her channel.

As her videos often feature her family and life in Taiwan, she has become extremely popular among social media users.

不過日前也因為上傳了回美國的紀錄影片，遭網友質疑「台灣疫情升溫就回美國」。

However, a few days ago, because she uploaded a short video that was apparently filmed in the United States, she was suspected by social media users to have “escaped Taiwan as soon as a hint of an outbreak began.”

對此，莫彩曦和老公Adam也特別拍片澄清，更嚴正聲明「我們永遠不會這樣子離開台灣。

However, Richards and her husband Adam quickly made another short video to clarify that they would “never leave Taiwan like this.”

莫彩曦於5月22日上傳一部「【台灣，我們下次見】四月回美國不用隔離？記錄我們這次在台最後一天」的影片，沒想到卻被酸民質疑回美國時間正好是台灣新冠肺炎疫情升溫之際，是否因此才馬上搭乘飛機回美國。

The video, titled “Taiwan, we’ll see you next time” was uploaded on May 22 and showed how the U.S. didn’t require visitors to undergo quarantine when they visited in April 2021.

The film which was a recording of their “last day” in Taiwan unexpectedly brought fury from social media users who accused the couple of escaping to U.S. immediately following the pandemic outbreak in Taiwan.

而面對這些負面聲音，她也在24日上傳最新的影片澄清，「首先我們想說，我們絕對不可能這樣子離開台灣，當然會跟你們死守到底！」。

In the face of the negative feedback, Richards later uploaded a video on May 24 to clarify, “First of all, we want to say that it is absolutely impossible for us to leave Taiwan like this, and of course, we will stick to you to the end! ”

影片中莫彩曦解釋，自己4月12日就已訂購好4月30日返回美國的機票，而且兩人在台灣的房子租約也只到4月底，本來兩人規劃預計5月就要返美，只是兩人因為捨不得離開，這才遲遲沒有訂購機票，直到最後一刻才決定在四月底離開台灣，並拍攝美國目前不要求檢疫的政策。

Richards explained that she had booked the plane ticket to return to the United States on April 12. Moreover, the lease of their house in Taiwan was only valid until the end of April.

Originally, the two had planned to return to the United States in May.

However, because they were reluctant to leave, they did not order the tickets until the last moment.

They decided to leave Taiwan at the end of April and photograph the current policy of the United States which did not require visitors to quarantine.

此外，兩人也曬出購買機票的單據，指出自己回到美國後仍乖乖隔離了一周，同時也去進行簡單的病毒檢測，接著才從新聞媒體上發現台灣本土疫情連續新增確診案例。

In addition, the two also shared their airplane tickets pointing out that they had undergone self-isolation for a week after returning to the United States, and also went to get tested for the virus.

It was later that they heard of Taiwan’s local epidemic situation through the media.

這也讓她無奈表示「我覺得很難相信，我們住台灣8個多月沒有一個本土案例，然後隔離完回來就突然剛好有」，同時也表示兩人仍持續關注台灣防疫作為，「台灣，我相信你們會處理得很好！」。

“I find it hard to believe that we have lived in Taiwan for more than eight months without a local case, and then suddenly an outbreak occurred immediately after our self-isolation in the U.S.”

At the same time, she also said that they will continue to pay attention to Taiwan’s epidemic prevention.

“Taiwan, I believe you will handle it very well!” Richards cheered.