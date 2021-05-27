150K doses of AZ vaccine distributed in Taipei, New Taipei City: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Thursday that 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines have been distributed to Taipei and New Taipei City.

Those who fall into the first to third categories issued by the CECC, and have not received vaccination yet will be first to receive the shot.

This includes frontline medical staff, epidemic-prevention personnel, and law enforcement in Taipei and New Taipei City areas.

First-category personnel outside of the two cities such as unvaccinated medical staff and those who urgently need to go abroad for business purposes will be given priority as well.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained that the 410,000 doses recently arrived in Taiwan will be distributed in two stages, adding that today’s distribution is the first.

As for the second stage, Chen pointed out that another 260,000 doses will be distributed on June 10, and priority will be given to those in the first to the third category who have not been vaccinated in Taiwan.

The follow-up vaccination procedures will be adjusted according to the arrival of the next batch of vaccines, Chen added.