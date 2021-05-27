Taiwan reports 861 new local cases and 13 deaths, tally at 6,761

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 401 new local infections, 4 imported cases, 266 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog and 13 deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 6,761.

Among the 401 local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 177 cases, Taipei City reported 130 cases, and Taoyuan City listed 18 cases.

Also, Keelung City listed 15, Kaohsiung city reported 14 cases, Changhua County listed 10, Taichung City listed 7, Hualien County reported 6, and Yilan and Hsinchu County both listed 5 each.

In addition, Taichung County reported 4 new cases, Pingtung County listed 3, Chiayi City and Lienchiang County listed 2 each, and Miaoli County, Nantou County and Yunlin County all listed 1.

The new cases reported today include 190 men and 211 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 100. They began showing symptoms and were tested between April 26 and May 26.

On the other hand, among the 266 local cases from the backlog data, 140 are men and 126 are women with the youngest being younger than five and the oldest over 90 years of age.

They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 15 and May 26.

As of press time, 152 local cases are attributed to Wanhua District, while 25 are in relation to the Teahouse outbreak. The CECC added that the infection sources of 145 local cases are still being investigated.