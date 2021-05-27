Thirteen more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the tally of total deaths in Taiwan to 59.

According to the CECC, case 1399 is a Taiwanese man in his seventies who had been diagnosed with chronic illnesses including high blood pressure.

He had recently been to Wanhua District and was hospitalized on May 12 for reasons unrelated to the pandemic. After testing positive on May 13, his infection was confirmed two days later and he died on May 24.

Case 1753 is a Taiwanese man in his sixties who had chronic illnesses such as had high blood pressure. He had recently been to Wanhua.

He developed coughing symptoms and had trouble breathing on May 13 and the infection was confirmed on May 17. He was hospitalized on May 20 and died on May 26.

Case 2328 is also a Taiwanese man in his seventies. He had a history of heart problems and underwent regular kidney dialysis.

He was also recently at Wanhua District and developed a fever, coughs, and a runny nose on May 16. He was later tested at the hospital on May 17 and hospitalized a day later. His infection was confirmed on May 19 and he died six days later.

Case 2674 is a Taiwanese man in his seventies. He recently visited Wanhua District and developed virus-related symptoms on May 16. He was hospitalized on May 17 for unrelated reasons. His infection was confirmed on May 20 and he died on May 26.

Case 2762 is a Taiwanese man in his sixties who had a history of diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and other chronic diseases. He had recently been to Wanhua District and developed fever and diarrhea symptoms on May 18.

His infection was confirmed on May 20 and was checked into a quarantine center on May 21; he passed away on May 25.

Case 3039 is a man in his seventies who had previously been in contact with an infected patient. He developed a fever on May 18 and his infection was confirmed on May 21.

He checked into a quarantine center on May 23 and died three days later.

Case 3179 is a Taiwanese woman in her nineties and had previously been to Wanhua District. She developed and fever and shivers on May 19 and was hospitalized a day later; her infection was confirmed on May 22 and she died three days later.

Case 3429 is a Taiwanese woman in her sixties who had high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses. She reported having recently been to Wanhua District and developed a fever on May 17.

She was then hospitalized and tested on May 20. Her infection was confirmed on May 22. She died on May 26.

Case 4428 is a Taiwanese woman in her ninties and also had a history of chronic illnesses including high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart problems.

She developed a cough and had difficulty breathing on May 18 and was tested on May 21. Her infection was confirmed on May 24 and she died two days later.

Case 5676 is a Taiwanese woman in her forties who had been in recent contact with an infected patient. She was tested on May 19 and was subsequently placed in a quarantine hotel. She developed a fever on the same day and died on May 25.

Case 5993 is a Taiwanese man in his sixties who had a history of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes.

He had recent activity in Wanhua District and reported shortness of breath on May 20. He was tested on May 24 and died that day. His infection was confirmed two days later.

Case 6316 is a Taiwanese man in his seventies who had diabetes. He also reported having difficulty breathing on May 20 and was subsequently tested and hospitalized. He died on May 25 and the infection was confirmed on May 27.

The last death reported today is case 6503, a Taiwanese man in his fifties. He had a previous aortic dissection condition and began having trouble breathing on May 22.

He fell into a coma on May 25 while at his home and died on the same day. His infection was confirmed two days later.

As of press time, 6,761 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,124 imported cases, 5,584 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Fifteen cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530,3549, 3975, 3989, 3990, 3991, 4726) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 59 people have died.