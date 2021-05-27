CECC reveals why contract for BNT vaccines fell through in 2020

TAIPEI (The China Post) —The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) explained on Thursday that the reason Taiwan was unable to acquire BioNTech (BNT) vaccines last December was due to the words “our country” (我國) in the contract.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), they were in the last stages of the negotiations and admitted they had already submitted the contract to be verified by the Executive Yuan before sending it back to BNT for a final look-over.

However, it was then that the German biotech firm BioNTech raised concern regarding the wording in a news release– in particular, taking issue with the words “our country” in reference to Taiwan.

Chen explained that they immediately changed the words to “Taiwan”, but from then on BNT requested to continue to discuss the press release, and later said that the contract signing event would be delayed for several weeks.

Looking back on the situation at that time, Chen said frankly that the last moment was very painful, which led to the disruption of many previous arrangements.

However, he also pointed out that if the contract was signed at that time, it could possibly change at the last moment, which would be more troublesome for Taiwan.

Moreover, because of this failed negotiation, Taiwan was able to acquire 5 million Monderna vaccines rather smoothly, Chen said.