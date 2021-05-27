紐西蘭男以紙箱做藍寶堅尼　成品竟賣到驚人價錢 | Kiwi YouTuber sells ‘cardboard’ Lamborghini for stunning price

【看CP學英文】一位紐西蘭籍YouTuber於週二成功的將親手打造的紙箱製藍寶堅尼超跑以要價新台幣21萬元賣出。

A creative New Zealand YouTuber successfully sold a cardboard Lamborghini car he made entirely from scratch for NZ$10,420 (NT$210,974) on Tuesday night.

根據外媒報導，David Jones (大衛．瓊斯)在網路上找到藍寶堅尼埃文塔多的紙模型，將其放大5.6倍後設計了此款紙箱製超跑。

According to foreign media reports, David Jones designed the ‘Cardborghini Aventapoor‘ off a paper model he found online and merely made it around 5.6 times bigger.

今年22歲的他表示，計畫起源於他在美國洛杉磯開了一台真的藍寶堅尼後無法忘懷的經驗。

The 22-year-old explained that the idea came to him after he drove a real Lamborghini in Los Angeles.

那趟旅程讓他意識到自己經費顯然不足買一台真的藍寶堅尼，而今年才22歲的他也不太可能說服車行將超跑租賃給他，於是他決定自己打造一台。

The trip made a big impression on him and as he couldn’t afford to buy one and realized no one was going to rent a Lamborghini to him, he decided to make one by himself.

完成計畫後，大衛透過網路拍賣平台 Trade Me販售，並開玩笑的寫道，車子是以「想像力」發動的。

After completing the project, he decided to sell it online through the Trade Me auction platform and joked that the car drives on “the power of imagination.”

出乎意料地，車子在收到132個競標後，最後以新台幣21萬元售出。

To his surprise, 132 bids later, the car was sold to a buyer for NZ$10,420 (NT$210,974).

大衛最終決定將賺來的錢全數捐給奧克蘭的一間兒童醫院，並透露自己14歲時曾在此醫院內受過癌症化療。

The YouTuber decided to donate all the proceeds to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland as he revealed he had spent time there as a 14-year-old when he underwent cancer treatment.

寶堅尼成品也在網路上收到許多網友的讚賞，但也有人指出，一旦下雨藍寶堅尼就毀了。

The creation was praised by many online though some joked that it’s really cool until you “drive” it in the rain.

大衛也向外媒表示，藍寶堅尼有附上一個使用手冊藍寶堅尼的海報和一個未拆封的修理工具包。

Jones told foreign media that the Cardborghini will come with an original owner’s handbook, a Cardborghini poster, and an official unopened repair kit.