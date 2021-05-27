Suspect in custody after 3 officers shot in suburban Dallas

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning in a Dallas suburb after an hourslong standoff during which three police officers were shot and wounded, police said.

The officers were responding to a 911 call about a suicidal person at about 7 p.m. Wednesday at a house in Flower Mound, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. According to a police statement, they were trying to contact the man, who was alone in the house, when gunfire erupted from inside.

The officers returned fire, but police had no contact with the man for hours. Two officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition and had been released by early Thursday morning, the agency said.

The third was treated at the scene of the shooting and cleared. Officials said all three officers were “doing well.”

Police said at 5:45 a.m. Thursday that the man was taken into custody but did not provide further details.